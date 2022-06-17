Rangers set to run rule over Carlisle, Wimbledon, Stockport and Crewe target

Rangers have seen plenty of interest in Josh McPake this summer so far – but they might not let the player leave the club for a while yet, if at all, during this transfer window.

Clubs across League One and Two have been queuing up for the youngster during the offseason so far, with the Daily Record reporting that the likes of Crawley, Stockport and Crewe are all keen to add him to their ranks and the News and Star suggest Carlisle are also keen. Even Wimbledon have entered the race for the player too.

The fact all of these sides are ready to try and tempt him back to England could come down to his previous loan spells. The 20-year-old firstly spent some time with Harrogate, where he played regularly in the league and bagged four goals for the club in the fourth tier.

Quiz:

1 of 26 Did Danny Livesey score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Carlisle? More Less

That then led to a stint with Morecambe a division higher but after managing only five league appearances, he returned to Scotland and was then sent back out on loan to Tranmere in League Two.

With the fourth tier outfit, he managed a few more appearances, making ten league starts for the club. He managed a return of one goal in the second half of the campaign before ending his spell with the side and heading back to Rangers. Now, he’s a wanted man and could be shipped out on a short-term basis again.

With all of this interest in his services this summer, it seems likely that McPake could be on his way out of the club during the transfer window. However, it appears as though his current club Rangers want to take a look at him in pre-season before seeing who to let him leave for and whether they want to allow him to go in the first place, according to the News and Star.

That will be a blow to all of the interested parties if Rangers decide to hold onto him. Most of them will no doubt be hoping that the Scottish side decide that the best thing to do for his development will be to let him leave on a loan again.

The Verdict

Josh McPake will likely not play for Rangers next season or at least you would be surprised if he did considering the level of player that the Scottish side currently have at the club.

The youngster would be much better served going back out on loan for a season again – and considering the level of experience he already has in League Two, another loan spell to that division could benefit both the player and any potential club. The issue is getting him regular action, as he has been limited since his time with Harrogate.

He only got a handful of showings with Morecambe and only slightly more with Tranmere. The 20-year-old needs regular gametime and if any of the interested parties could give it to him, then it could bring his development on leaps and bounds and really help him to realise his potential.

He will be guaranteed to get more minutes away from Scotland, even if he impresses in pre-season. That should be the outcome for the player then over the summer window.