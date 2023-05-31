Rangers are still interested in Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Scotland.

The Gers had three offers for Whittaker rejected in January, but they are reportedly "willing to lodge another bid" for the 22-year-old this summer.

Whittaker attracted interest from the Scottish giants after an excellent first half of the season on loan with Plymouth Argyle in League One which saw him score nine goals and provide seven assists for the Pilgrims before being recalled by the Swans in January.

However, Whittaker struggled after his return to South Wales, netting just once in 15 appearances and failing to nail down a regular place in the team.

Rangers remain keen on Whittaker, but the Swans' managerial situation is proving to be a stumbling block to any deal.

Russell Martin is expected to depart for Southampton and Football Scotland claim that the Swans will not sanction any incomings or outgoings until they line up Martin's replacement.

What is the latest on Rangers' pursuit of Morgan Whittaker?

Rangers' third bid for Whittaker in January is thought to have been worth £2 million and manager Michael Beale made no secret of his admiration for the player.

"Whittaker is a player we know and like but there’s no update on that. I think he is a good player," Beale told The Scottish Sun in January.

"We are looking at all areas, we want to bring more goals into the club. I'm really pleased with how things are moving, we are going in the right direction.

"I don't want any short-term gaps, we want players who can make a big impact moving forward into 2023 and 2024 onwards. It's important any decisions we make are the right ones."

However, the Gers could face competition for Whittaker from Plymouth, with Argyle manager Steven Schumacher revealing last month that he would be keen to bring Whittaker back to the club following their promotion to the Championship.

Should Rangers make another bid for Morgan Whittaker this summer?

It seems inevitable that Rangers will return with another approach for Whittaker over the coming months.

The Championship is a market that Beale is familiar with and Whittaker would perfectly fit the profile of player the Gers are looking to recruit after the additions of Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell from Norwich City.

It has been tough for Whittaker at Swansea since his recall in January, but there is no doubt he is a player with huge potential and it would be difficult for him to turn down a move to Ibrox with the opportunity to compete for domestic trophies and play European football.

The Pilgrims could also make an offer to bring Whittaker back to Home Park, but the Gers will likely have the financial capability to win the race for Whittaker's signature.