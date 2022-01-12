Rangers set to land transfer ahead of Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough

Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers are gearing up for disappointment in their pursuit of John Souttar, who is set to join Rangers from Hearts.

There had been interest from Sheffield United and Blackburn in the 25-year-old, whilst Middlesbrough had also shown an eagerness to sign the centre-back, according to the Scottish Sun.

This report outlines how Souttar had favoured a move to either Sheffield United or Blackburn, until Rangers’ interest became apparent.

The Scottish Sun now report that Rangers are front-runners to complete a deal for Souttar, despite the fact that he held talks with Tony Mowbray at Blackburn about a possible move into the EFL.

It’s claimed that Giovanni van Bronckhorst is equally as keen to land a deal for the defender as Steven Gerrard was previously.

Souttar progressed through the ranks at Dundee United, but has gone on to make 148 appearances for Hearts and establish himself as one of the country’s leading centre-backs.

He’s also a full Scottish international.

John’s brother, Harry, is on the books at Stoke City in the Championship, but is currently out injured, leaving Michael O’Neill without the services of one of the division’s most reliable defenders.

The Verdict

There was some strong interest in England for Souttar, with Sheffield United, Blackburn and even Middlesbrough offering attractive projects to link up with.

However, the prospect of joining Rangers is going to be an exciting one for any Scotsman.

They are a huge football club. One of the biggest in Britain when you match everyone up.

The chance to go there and compete for the title, as well as play in Europe, was always going to be difficult for Souttar to turn down if the offer was there.

