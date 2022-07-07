Rangers set to engage in transfer battle with Sheffield United for attacking midfielder

UEFA Europa League runners-up Rangers are plotting a move for free agent midfielder Tom Lawrence – and hope to pip Championship outfit Sheffield United for his services, according to The Herald.

The 28-year-old is now a free agent after his Derby County contract expired, with the Rams skipper not renewing terms at Pride Park following their relegation to League One.

Lawrence’s stock is high though as he scored 11 times in the second tier of English football last season in 38 outings, as well as notching five assists.

It has been reported in South Yorkshire that Sheffield United are set to step their efforts up in the coming weeks to sign the Wales international, presumably as a replacement for last season’s loanee Morgan Gibbs-White.

But they’re set to be joined in the race by Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Rangers, who are also keen to add to their options in the final third, with Joe Aribo closing in on a move to Southampton.

Rangers are now targeting Lawrence and look set to go to battle with the Blades for his services.

The Verdict

Lawrence would be an ideal addition at Bramall Lane as he has experience in abundance and theoretically is in his peak years.

But a transfer challenge from Rangers could complicate things, and it could be down to who offers the best financial package now.

Despite Scotland’s domestic football not being too competitive, the Gers can offer European football to Lawrence, and that in itself could be a killer blow to the Blades’ chances of securing his services.

Nothing is assured for definite though yet in a transfer saga which could rumble on for a while.