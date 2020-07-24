Rangers set to complete deal to sign player who has impressed at EFL club

Rangers are set to complete the signing of defender Leon Balogun according to The Scottish Sun.

It is claimed that the Gers have agreed terms with the defender, and will sign a two-year deal with Steven Gerrard’s side.

Balogun spent the second-half of this year’s league campaign on loan with Championship side Wigan Athletic, and caught the eye with a number of impressive showings.

He made 11 appearances in all competitions this term for the Latics, but became a free-agent at the end of the 2019/20 season after his deal with Brighton and Hove Albion reached a conclusion.

But his efforts were unable to stop Wigan from being relegated into the third-tier of English football, although had off-the-field events not taken place, they would have been well clear of the relegation zone.

Due to off-the-field events, the Latics dropped into the bottom-three on the final day of the season, with financial troubles meaning they had previously been placed into administration.

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership this season after this year’s campaign was concluded early, which led to Celtic winning yet another league title.

The Verdict:

This is a smart bit of business by Rangers.

Balogun was hugely impressive in his loan spell with Wigan Athletic this season, and you would imagine that he’ll be attracting significant transfer interest heading towards next year’s campaign.

So it’s a wise move by Rangers to get an agreement in place to land his signature, and I think he’ll add much-needed quality to their defence next term.

If he can replicate the performances he put in for Wigan, then Rangers will have an excellent player on their hands.