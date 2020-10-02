Rangers set to be dealt transfer blow as EFL club edge closer to player agreement

QPR are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Bright Osayi-Samuel over a new contract with the club according to West London Sport.

Osayi-Samuel’s future with the Hoops has been ‘up in the air’, with the winger almost moving to Belgian side Club Brugge, before a move fell through.

The winger caught the eye with a number of impressive performances last season, as he scored six goals and nine assists in his 40 appearances.

It appeared as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Crystal Palace being one of the teams interested in signing the 22-year-old.

Scottish giants Rangers were also keen on landing his signature on a pre-contract deal according to Football Insider, but this latest update is likely to be a frustrating one for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Osayi-Samuel is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and has previously rejected contract offers that have come his way.

But it is now believed that he will sign a new contract with QPR in the near future, as they look to mount a serious push for a top-six finish this term.

Mark Warburton’s side finished 13th in the Championship standings last season, and the QPR boss will be hoping that Osayi-Samuel can replicate some impressive showings in this year’s campaign.

QPR are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Hoops.

The Verdict:

I have to admit that I’m surprised by this.

Osayi-Samuel has been brilliant for QPR in recent months, and I wasn’t surprised to see him being linked with a move elsewhere during the summer transfer window.

I originally thought that a move to Rangers would have been too good to turn down, but he now seems content with QPR, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters.

He’ll he hoping to play a starring role for the Hoops in this year’s league campaign once again.