Highlights Rangers have no intention of selling Jack Butland to Birmingham City in the January transfer window.

Butland has been excellent for Rangers and is considered their best player this season.

Birmingham may revisit a deal for Butland in the summer when it may be more realistic, but currently have capable goalkeepers in John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge.

Rangers have no interest in selling keeper Jack Butland in the January window amid interest from Birmingham City.

Birmingham City consider move for Jack Butland

The Championship side made the decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney over the international break, as Blues look to kick-on under their new ownership.

Therefore, Rooney is expected to be backed in the market in the New Year, and it had been claimed that Butland was a target.

The 30-year-old only joined Rangers in the summer, but Blues were still confident they could bring him to St. Andrew’s, with the stopper having played with Rooney for England in the past.

Rangers' transfer stance emerges on Jack Butland

However, Football Insider has revealed that the Ibrox outfit have no intention of letting Butland leave in the January window.

“Rangers will not entertain any January offers for goalkepeer Jack Butland amid interest from Birmingham City. Blues, who have recently appointed Wayne Rooney as their new manager, have set their sights on bringing Butland, 30, back to the club as part of the exciting project at St Andrews.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider there is “no chance” of the ex-England international making that move in the January window.”

Is this a surprise?

In a word, no. Birmingham will have known this was a long shot as Butland only arrived in Glasgow a matter of months ago.

More importantly, he has been excellent for Rangers, so they will not want to lose someone who is sure to be a key figure under new boss Phillipe Clement.

The summer business at Rangers has been under the spotlight, but Butland is the one clear success, and most would agree he has been their best player this season.

So, as they seek domestic cup success and to close Celtic in the league, Butland will have a big role to play.

How big a blow is this for Birmingham?

As mentioned, it won’t be a huge surprise to Blues that this deal is going to be hard to come by, and you have to say that it’s not a pressing issue.

John Ruddy has proven himself to be a reliable Championship keeper, and whilst you could make the case that an upgrade is needed in the future, he will be capable of doing a job this season. Plus, Neil Etheridge is a decent backup.

However, it seems likely the latter will leave in the summer when his deal expires, and that’s when Blues will need a new keeper through the door, and Birmingham could potentially revisit a deal for Butland in the summer, when it may be more realistic.

What next for Birmingham City?

The transfer talk can wait for Rooney, as his only focus will be on working with the current group, and it’s a chance for those in the squad to prove they deserve a place moving forward by performing well in the next few months.

He has a tough start to life in charge of Blues, with a game against in-form Middlesbrough at the Riverside first up on Saturday afternoon.