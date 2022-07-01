Rangers secure transfer agreement for EFL player

Scottish giants Rangers have agreed a deal with League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon for youngster Archie Stevens, the Dons have confirmed.

The 16-year-old, who has only been a Wimbledon player for three years since joining their academy, has linked-up with last year’s UEFA Europa League finalists for an undisclosed fee.

Stevens did not make a senior appearance for the Dons during his time at the club, with his game-time limited solely to the club’s development squads.

However, the progress the attacking player has made in his time at the club has seen Rangers swoop for his services, becoming the fifth individual from the Dons academy in the last two years that has been sold.

Rangers have described Stevens as a wide player, and have confirmed that the teenager will slot straight into the club’s under-18’s squad upon signing for the Gers.

Stevens is not the only EFL talent who is set to arrive at Ibrox, with Millwall prodigy Zak Lovelace on the verge of making the move north of the border, according to Sky Sports.

The Verdict

It is unfortunate for Wimbledon that another young talent has departed, but signing for a club like Rangers is an opportunity that few in the lower reaches of the EFL can pass up.

From what the Dons’ academy coaches have said, Stevens is quite clearly talented, and fans would have liked to have one day seen him in the first-team squad.

However, his development will only increase given the coaching at Rangers, meaning that Wimbledon inevitably will have had to cash in.

Even though it’s disappointing for Dons fans, they’d much rather see Jack Rudoni kept than Stevens, as they hang on valiantly to his services amid strong Championship interest.