Rangers rivalling Championship duo in race for 26-year-old

Glasgow Rangers are the latest club to show an interest in signing Wigan Athletic forward Josh Windass, with Football Insider reporting that the Gers are keen to re-sign the versatile attacker who is also on the radar of Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

Windass, of course, last turned out for the Scottish club in 2018 before being sold to the Latics but has since spent time out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday after falling out of favour under Paul Cook at the DW Stadium.

He was seen by many as something of a fan favourite during his last spell north of the border, registering an impressive 19 goals in 73 games for the Glasgow outfit, with many of the Ibrox faithful understandably feeling let down when the forward departed for pastures new.

Wigan are in dire need of funds following the impact of the club entering administration and the ongoing global pandemic, with several key players seemingly set to leave the club this summer as a result.

Wednesday understandably still hold a great interest in re-signing the 26-year-old, who was in solid form while on loan with the Owls, notching an impressive total of three goals in nine appearances – whilst Windass has just one year left to run on his current contract at Wigan.

Whereas Boro are also said to be in the race for the tricky forward player as Neil Warnock continues to shape his squad ahead of a tilt at promotion next season following his surprise appointment back in June.

The Verdict

This would be a real signal of intent from Rangers as they seek to close the gap on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, with Windass sure to be open to making a return to Ibrox.

From Wigan’s perspective, they will no doubt be seeking to make a big return on their original investment with the club in desperate need of funds in order to curb their current downward spiral.

The fact that a group of clubs are showing an interest in acquiring Windass can only be viewed as a good thing by the powers that be at DW Stadium as they make preparations for next season amid the current level of uncertainty that surrounds the club’s future.