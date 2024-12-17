Sunderland's 2024-25 season has gone far better than expected, with the Black Cats sitting in fourth place after 21 games.

Having struggled under the stewardship of Michael Beale and Mike Dodds last season, Regis Le Bris has turned the club's fortunes around in quick fashion.

Approaching the halfway point of the season, they have suffered just three defeats but remain a few points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, currently held by Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Despite this brilliant form, Le Bris will have concerns as successive injuries to Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson have left him shortchanged on the left wing.

Mundle had started the season in excellent form but suffered a hamstring injury in November. In came 18-year-old Watson and while it took him a few games to find his rhythm, he was outstanding against Stoke City, scoring a double to help the Black Cats recover from a 1-0 deficit and secure a crucial win.

Unfortunately, the following game, he injured himself, with Le Bris revealing that the winger sustained ankle and knee damage, which is set to keep him sidelined for the next two months.

This injury comes at a particularly frustrating time, and with Watson now out of action for two months, attention will turn to keeping him at the club amid recent reports.

Sunderland will fear fresh Rangers approach

Having impressed prior to his injury, Sunderland will understand that interest may arise this January from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

The Daily Mirror stated in a piece reflecting on his ascension that he "was wanted by Nottingham Forest and Rangers last summer". This interest is likely to have only increased amid his recent run of form and the winter window could provide ample opportunity for either of these teams to target Watson.

While Nuno Espírito Santo may be content with his front line, Phillipe Clement will want more out of his, with his top scorers in the league being Cyriel Dessers and Vacal Cerny with six a piece.

This is an element that Watson could bring and, while many will argue there isn't much progression moving to Scotland, it would give the youngster an opportunity to feature in the Europa League.

Whether this outcome comes to fruition remains unclear, but you can be sure that recent performances will see Sunderland boost that price tag in a bid to deter a move away.

Le Bris must keep Watson

Watson may have only started six Championship games to date, but during that time, has proved himself worthy of a place in the first-team squad.

Tommy Watson Championship Starts Opposition Match Rating Minutes Goals Preston North End 6.6 62 0 Millwall 6.7 90 0 West Brom 6.8 68 0 Sheffield United 7.0 77 0 Stoke City 9.4 90 2 Bristol City 5.7 26 0

A naturally gifted winger, the 18-year-old has already earned numerous comparisons to former Black Cats player Jack Clarke, who netted 15 goals last season.

While the youngster may not necessarily start each week this year, once he returns from injury he is worth keeping around as he will prove a suitable backup for Mundle.

Last Saturday's game against Swansea City highlighted their lack of depth on the left wing, with Eliezer Mayenda having to play on the opposite side. While it wouldn't be surprising if Sunderland looked to the transfer market for fresh cover in January, the best course of action would likely be to wait for the return of their injured players, as investing in a temporary solution may not be worthwhile.

However, before Watson returns, they must have a firm stance when it comes to any transfer offers from Rangers or elsewhere, as holding on to him for longer could see his transfer value increase tenfold.