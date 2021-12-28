Rangers reveal fresh stance on 25-year-old Blackburn target

John Souttar has been a wanted man for a while, even before the winter window was around the corner – and Rangers remain keen to do business for him despite the player entering discussions with Blackburn, as reported by The Daily Record.

The defender is currently plying his trade for Hearts and has looked impressive in the SPL while doing so. The 25-year-old may be a centre-back but he has three goals so far this campaign and has been a rock in the backline for the club.

He’s arguably been one of the most impressive defenders in the entire league – and it’s led to a lot of interest in him from afar. Several English sides have been linked but it’s Blackburn who seemingly have the advantage right now, with the club locked in talks over a deal.

A transfer move could only happen in the summer though, with Souttar out of contract at the end of the campaign. If Rovers can seal a permanent move for the player – and on a free transfer – then it will be a shrewd bit of business. However, they will still face competition for his signature from Rangers according to The Daily Record.

The SPL side would like to keep Souttar in Scotland and while Blackburn are the side currently in talks with him, if the Scottish side remain keen, then they could jump in and convince him to join them instead. Rangers could also offer the lure of potential European football, whereas Blackburn cannot.

Rangers then are still in the running for his signature – so Blackburn better hope they can wrap a deal up quickly for the SPL defender.

The Verdict

John Souttar is a very solid player, so it is no surprise to see teams scrambling for his signature.

The defender could end up at Blackburn, which would definitely be a good move for the club. In a season when they will need as many high quality players as possible to ensure they can stay in the top six, Souttar would be just that. He could likely join and walk into the team straight away – so it would be an instant boost for them.

However, one thing the club can’t compete with is the offer of European football. Rangers could tempt Souttar by offering him a place in their side during Europa League fixtures for example – and that is an opportunity that a lot of footballers wouldn’t turn down, especially if it ended up in Champions League football.

For now, Rovers have the upper hand – but they won’t like to hear that Rangers are still keen to do business for him.