Rangers respond to EFL transfer bids for 23-year-old following Derby loan spell

Rangers centre-back George Edmundson is attracting interest south of the border following his loan spell at Derby County in the 2020-21 season, according to Football Insider.

And they believe that the Gers have turned down offers from multiple English sides for the 23-year-old, despite him falling down the pecking order under Steven Gerrard.

Since switching from Oldham Athletic in 2019, Edmundson has played just eight times in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers and has the likes of Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Leon Balogun ahead of him still, which would mean that game-time will still be limited next season.

Edmundson made just 10 appearances for Wayne Rooney’s Rams following his mid-season loan switch to Pride Park last season, but he did pick up an injury in that time which restricted his minutes.

But Derby will not be one of the teams that have been bidding for Edmundson right now – they’re operating under a transfer embargo and whilst they can still bring players in, the club can’t spend transfer fees which would rule them out of a move for the defender currently.

But you’d expect other Championship or perhaps top-end League One teams to be throwing their hats into the ring to offer Edmundson a lifeline from his Ibrox nightmare.

The Verdict

It would make sense if Edmundson were to move back to England this summer, but it doesn’t look like the bids on the table are anywhere near what Rangers would deem acceptable.

Edmundson isn’t going to get in the Gers’ team anytime soon, and with Jack Simpson’s signing in January plus Nikola Katic’s expected return to fitness he will sixth choice at Ibrox.

You could just see him fitting in well at a lower-end Championship team though – he didn’t do too badly for Derby when he played this past season but if the Rams want him back they may have to sort a takeover out quickly, as their embargo means that other clubs will be ahead of them in the race for the centre-back and they may not get a chance to pursue him.