Scottish giants Rangers are keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell.

According to Football Insider, the Scottish Premiership club are interested in signing the versatile attacker this summer.

Campbell was the subject of January transfer speculation, with Stoke City rejecting a deadline day offer from Hellas Verona of the Serie A for the forward.

It was reported that the Italian club offered close to £1 million to try and seal a move for the 24-year-old, but that was turned down by the Potters.

Campbell’s contract is set to expire in the summer, meaning he could walk away from the Potters as a free agent at the end of the current campaign and he could even talk to clubs outside of England about a pre-contract deal.

Tyrese Campbell transfer latest

It was previously claimed by Campbell's dad - ex-Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin - that Rangers held an interest in signing the forward four years ago, but a deal failed to materialise with Campbell opting to stay in Staffordshire.

The Ibrox outfit are now considering reigniting their interest in the Stoke player ahead of his impending free agency in the summer.

Injury has prevented Campbell from playing a bigger role for the Championship side so far this season.

The forward has previously been a very important part of the team, featuring 41 times in the league last season, contributing to nine goals and five assists as the Potters finished 16th in the table.

It remains to be seen whether Campbell will sign a new deal with the club, with the Gers now potentially offering him an alternative option.

Campbell’s versatility is seen as an asset that could make him quite useful, with the Scottish club likely to look to add to their attacking options in the summer.

Rangers can also offer competing in Europe, with the club currently in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Philippe Clement’s side are also second in the league, and will be hoping to compete against Celtic for major domestic honours as well.

The gap to the top of the table is just three points, with Rangers also holding a game in hand over their title rivals.

Stoke City's Championship league position

Meanwhile, Stoke are 20th in the Championship table after Saturday’s humiliating 5-0 loss to leaders Leicester City.

This was the heaviest defeat of Steven Schumacher’s short reign in charge, highlighting the work ahead for the new manager.

Braces from Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy, as well as a strike from Kasey McAteer, sealed all three points for the Foxes as they visited the Bet365 Stadium.

Next up for Stoke is a trip to Lancashire to take on Blackburn Rovers on February 10, with the gap to the relegation zone now just four points.

Stoke left with little control over Campbell’s future

Stoke have played their cards very poorly regarding Campbell’s future and will only have themselves to blame if he leaves for nothing in the summer.

The uncertainty over his future won’t help their relegation survival bid, but it is telling they turned down a bid near £1 million despite the threat of him going for nothing as he is that important to their survival in the Championship.

The fact he is back from injury and in the side again is a positive, and he will want to put on good performances between now and the end of the season to put himself on the market.

But losing him for nothing will be quite a blow long-term.