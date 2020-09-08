Rangers register interest in signing in-demand EFL midfielder

Rangers have reportedly registered their interest in signing QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Football Insider.

The Hoops midfielder caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Mark Warburton’s side last term, having made 40 appearances in all competitions.

Osayi-Samuel chipped in with six goals and nine assists as well, and has attracted interest from a number of clubs ahead of the new Championship season.

QPR finished 13th in the Championship table last term, and are being faced with a considerable amount of interest in Osayi-Samuel’s services.

Leicester City and Fulham are just some of the clubs that have been keen on signing the 22-year-old but Rangers are the latest club to have registered their interest the winger.

It had previously been claimed that the QPR midfielder was set to sign for Belgian side Club Brugge, but a move failed to materialise for one reason or another.

Football Insider claim that Rangers are hoping to tie him down to a pre-contract deal that would see him commit to a move to Steven Gerrard’s side in the summer of 2021.

QPR host Nottingham Forest in their first league match of the 2020/21 season, in what is certain to be a tricky test up against Sabri Lamouchi’s men, who will be targeting promotion into the Premier League.

The Verdict:

He could be an exciting addition to the Rangers team.

I still think Rangers need a player that can cause opposition defenders problems consistently, but Osayi-Samuel would certainly solve that problem.

He has shown that he can perform to a high standard on a consistent basis whilst with QPR in the Championship, and I think he’d be able to replicate similar performances with Rangers.

Osayi-Samuel is a wanted man though, and Steven Gerrard’s side will have to act swiftly if they’re to win the race to land his signature.