After the heartbreak of missing out on the Championship play-offs in May, Millwall's 2023-24 season got off to the perfect start last weekend with a 1-0 win on the road against Middlesbrough.

The Lions perhaps faced Boro at the perfect time as they are a team in transition right now with a few positions to fill, but Gary Rowett's side bided their time and struck in the second half, with teenagers Aidomo Emakhu and Romain Esse combining and the latter firing home his first ever league goal.

Millwall's fans were sent back to London in jubilant mood, but with three weeks left of the transfer window there has to be at least some worry that some of their better players could be targeted in that time thanks to their form over the last two months.

The most obvious target would be that of Zian Flemming, who netted 15 times in his debut season in England in 2022-23, and Burnley have already tried their luck this summer with multiple bids turned down for the Dutchman.

Lazio and Sevilla have also been touted as in the running earlier in the summer for Flemming, but there could be a more surprise departure in the works in the form of Jake Cooper.

The 28-year-old, who towers over his team-mates at 6 ft 6 in, is wanted by former QPR head coach Mick Beale at Rangers, according to a report from Football Insider, with the Glasgow outfit reportedly plotting a move for his services.

And it could be a case of Cooper being tempted by a move north of the border with Rangers currently trying to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, where they need to navigate their way past Swiss side Servette and then either PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz to take their place.

Who is Jake Cooper?

Cooper has been solid and reliable for Millwall ever since his move to the club in 2017 from Reading, having initially moved on loan from the Royals.

Joining the Lions when they were in League One, Cooper has become a Championship mainstay and has played 302 times for the South Bermondsey outfit in all competitions, scoring 22 goals in that time and notching 17 assists - mainly from set-pieces where his towering frame is put to best use.

Last season, Cooper played in every single Championship match for Millwall and even captained the club on occasion and playing a part in 15 clean sheets, but there is a real chance that he could be on the move in the final weeks of the window as Rangers sniff around.

What is Jake Cooper's current Millwall situation?

Cooper of course is a stalwart for the Lions and is normally an ever-present at the back, but the Londoners are susceptible to potentially losing him this summer.

The towering centre-back has less than 12 months remaining on his contract, and it is entirely plausible that another club comes in to swoop for his services before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Millwall reportedly opened new contract talks with Cooper back in April, but nothing has materialised so far and it remains to be seen if he can be tempted with a move away from The Den or if he will end up staying put and extending his time.