Rangers are interested in signing Leicester centre-back Harry Souttar on loan during the summer transfer window.

Rangers keen on Harry Souttar

The big centre-back was a high-profile addition for the Foxes in the January window under Brendan Rodgers, and he played 12 times in the top-flight as the Midlands outfit were relegated to the Championship.

Having excelled at Stoke before his move to Leicester, many expected Souttar to become an influential player for Leicester in the second tier.

However, Souttar has struggled to force his way into the plans of new boss Enzo Maresca in pre-season, as he was only on the bench for the opening day win over Coventry, whilst he didn’t make the squad for the League Cup tie against Burton Albion on Wednesday night.

When quizzed on the future of Souttar, Maresca admitted a move was a possibility, and it appears that Rangers will be looking to bring the player to Ibrox, as broadcaster Geoff Peters confirmed their interest.

“Rangers are interested in taking Harry Souttar on loan from Leicester City. Souttar was an unused sub against Coventry at the weekend and not in the 20-man Leicester squad at Burton. Other clubs are also monitoring the situation.”

Will Leicester loan Harry Souttar out?

In an ideal world, the Foxes would sell Souttar if he wasn’t in the plans of Maresca, and they would look to get back near the £15m they paid for him at the start of the year.

But, with Souttar not really standing out in the Premier League, it’s hard to see top-flight clubs offering such a sum. Similarly, that fee is out of range for most Championship clubs, so the number of realistic options out there is limited.

If that’s off the table, then a loan move could become more attractive. Souttar has a contract until the summer of 2028, so if he went elsewhere, to a side that paid his wages, and improved his reputation, it could help Leicester down the line.

Ultimately, it seems the decision will be left to Maresca, but with Souttar not involved and way down the pecking order at centre-back, it’s fair to say a move wouldn’t be a surprise.

Would Harry Souttar join Rangers?

The Australian international has a connection to the Glasgow outfit as his brother John plays for the club, so it would be a chance for the siblings to play for the same team, although there’s every chance Harry would take the place of John to partner Connor Goldson in defence.

The size of Rangers will obviously make them an appealing option, and Michael Beale’s side could be playing in the Champions League this season.

The Scottish side beat Servette 2-1 in their first leg on Wednesday, and if they overcome the Swiss outfit, they will likely play PSV for a place in the group stage of Europe’s top competition. That could impact the chase for Souttar, both from a financial and sporting perspective.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

It’s been a very busy summer for Leicester, and Maresca has wasted little time in making his mark on the squad.

The win over Coventry proves he is getting his ideas across, but the performance wasn’t brilliant, which was to be expected, so fans will know there needs to be patience.

Clearly, the former Man City coach has a vision of how the game should be played, and he will feel more players are needed to ensure he can be a success in his first season with Leicester.