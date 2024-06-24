Highlights Rangers eyeing Norwich's Kenny McLean for midfield boost ahead of new season.

McLean, a fanboy of Rangers, could be on the move to Ibrox if a deal is reached.

Norwich, under no pressure to sell, may demand a decent fee if McLean requests a transfer.

Rangers are interested in signing Norwich City’s Kenny McLean as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The 32-year-old joined the Canaries in 2018, and he has gone on to become a firm favourite at Carrow Road, making over 200 appearances, which includes helping the side to two promotions, and he has worn the captain’s armband.

McLean continued to be an influential figure last season under David Wagner, as he didn’t miss a game as they reached the play-offs, although they were well beaten by Leeds United in the semi-final.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Rangers looking to sign Kenny McLean

And, that heavy defeat at Elland Road could potentially be McLean’s last in a Norwich shirt, as the Daily Record has claimed that he is a target for Rangers.

They state that Phillipe Clement is keen to bolster his midfield options in the window, and they are keen on the former Aberdeen man.

However, they add that a deal could be difficult, as the left-footer still has two years to go on his contract in Norfolk, with Norwich having the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

So, an agreement would need to be reached between the clubs, whilst they report that McLean would want a long-term contract at Ibrox if the move was to happen considering the deal he has with the Canaries.

Of course, the situation at Norwich has changed since their play-off defeat, with Johannes Hoff Thorup having been named as the new head coach, and it remains to be seen what sort of role he has in mind for McLean.

Kenny McLean is a boyhood Rangers fan

The chance to move to Rangers is sure to appeal to McLean, as he is known to be a Rangers fan, having been brought up in Glasgow to support the blue half of the city, along with the rest of his family.

He has previously admitted that the chance to sign for Rangers would appeal, and whilst that interview came in 2021, it’s presumably still a dream for the player.

The Scottish side will also be able to offer European football, which is potentially in the Champions League, after they came second to rivals Celtic in the league last season.

Norwich City’s summer transfer plans

As outlined above, Norwich are preparing for a new era under Thorup, and he will want, and need, time to assess all of his squad as he looks to build a team that can push for promotion.

McLean has been a hugely influential figure over the years, so it’s hard to imagine he won’t appreciate someone who has been there and done it, whilst the Scottish international proved last season that he still has a lot to offer on the pitch.

Then, you have the leadership qualities he brings in the dressing room, so with Norwich under no pressure to sell, they would be right to demand a decent fee for the player.

But, the dynamic could change if McLean asks to go, and we don’t know what Thorup wants from his midfielders, or if he plans on strengthening that area.

So, this is certainly one to monitor over the coming weeks, with the transfer activity sure to pick up pace involving Norwich.