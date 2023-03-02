Rangers plotting summer raid for Preston North End player, Leeds United and Leicester City also interested

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is a top target for Rangers this summer, according to The Scottish Sun.

The 25-year-old only arrived at Deepdale this past summer, signing a three-year deal after falling down the pecking order with the Magpies due to the signing of Nick Pope, but he has consistently impressed for the Lilywhites.

Woodman has racked up 14 league clean sheets in 34 matches, including shutouts in his first seven Championship appearances for the club, and has provided a permanent solution to the club’s problem in-between the sticks after a reliance on loanees over the years.

He could soon be on the way out though of the Lancashire outfit, with the report stating that North End are willing to listen to offers despite having two years left on his contract going into the summer and have made that clear to his admirers.

Rangers are looking for a long-term replacement for veteran stopper Allan McGregor, who is poised to depart at the end of the season, and Woodman is the top target and are planning a £3.5 million approach.

The Gers face competition if they want to land Woodman though, with Leeds United and Leicester City also watching his progress, according to the same report.

The Verdict

Despite North End’s form being inconsistent this season, Woodman has remained a vital part of their side and is without doubt one of their biggest assets.

Like any goalkeeper he will make some mistakes and he’s not as physically imposing as some, but he’s a great shot-stopper and has kept PNE in many a game this season.

Interest from Rangers and Premier League clubs will come as no surprise as he looks to pave the way for a route back to either the Premier League or European competition, and Michael Beale can certainly give him the latter.

PNE’s financial situation is well-known – their losses are offset by the Hemmings family but a big-money sale would help boost the coffers dramatically and Woodman could be the player to go.