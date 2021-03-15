Rangers plotting summer move for 5-goal Championship striker

Rangers are interested in Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga, who will be a free agent in the summer.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a top striker in the Championship over the years, regularly hitting double figures in the second tier for both Nottingham Forest and Boro.

However, this season has been tougher for Assombalonga, as he hasn’t been a regular starter for Neil Warnock, and with his deal set to expire, it’s unclear where he will be playing his football in the next campaign.

One potential destination could be Ibrox though, as Give Me Sport claim Steven Gerrard sees Assombalonga as the ideal replacement for Jermain Defoe, who could be on his way out.

The Glasgow outfit will be desperate to add reinforcements from a position of strength, after they finally ended Celtic’s dominance north of the border to secure the Scottish Premiership title earlier this month.

As a result, they are set to play in the Champions League next season, something which is obviously going to appeal to Assombalonga.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Assombalonga is attracting interest from Rangers, as on a free transfer, he could turn out to be a bargain for someone.

Whether he is good enough to get into the XI of the Scottish side is open to debate, but he would certainly provide another useful option from the bench.

Ultimately, the focus of the player will be Middlesbrough right now, however Assombalonga is going to have a big decision to make in the summer, and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up.

