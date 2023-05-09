Rangers are targeting a summer move for Birmingham City loan man Auston Trusty, according to yesterday's report from the Daily Mail.

The defender is currently on loan from Arsenal, whose stance on the American's future is currently unclear after signing him less than 18 months ago.

John Eustace has made no secret of the fact he would want to see him return to St Andrew's, but they may now face competition from elsewhere with Michael Beale's Gers believed to be keen on him.

It has even been reported that the Scottish Premiership side are willing to spend £2m to lure him to Ibrox permanently, though it remains to be seen whether that figure is tempting enough for the Gunners to accept.

Boost for Birmingham City and Rangers?

Jakub Kiwior was recruited by Mikel Arteta's side in January and you have to wonder whether his arrival will end up limiting Trusty's opportunities at the Emirates not just now, but also for the long term.

The Premier League outfit have shown a willingness to cash in on fringe players this season with Daniel Ballard making the move to Sunderland and Harry Clarke sealing a permanent switch to Ipswich Town.

With those two getting the chance to settle down somewhere else for the long term, that could potentially persuade Trusty to try and push for an exit this summer.

That could boost both Blues' and Beale's side's chances of luring him away from the Emirates Stadium.

Can Birmingham City really challenge Rangers for his signature?

Yesterday, it was announced that Shelby Companies Limited would be taking control of 45.64% of Birmingham when they get clearance from the EFL and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

With this imminent investment in mind and Trusty seemingly enjoying his time at St Andrew's, the Midlands side may feel as though they have a good chance of securing his signature, whether he rejoins or loan or arrives permanently.

Blues will surely want to focus more on bringing permanent additions in rather than loanees after utilising the loan market heavily in recent years, so it wouldn't be a shock to see them try and sign the 24-year-old for the long term.

What stance should Auston Trusty take?

The chance to move to Ibrox would be an excellent one for the American considering he would have the chance to compete in European competitions.

He won't get this opportunity at St Andrew's in the short term, so you could understand it if he makes the move to the Scottish top tier.

If he can prove himself under Beale, it may only be a matter of time before he seals a move to an English top-tier side, so it will be interesting to see how much game time he would get in Glasgow and how he progresses there.

He has certainly got plenty of game time under his belt and his versatility has shone, with the 24-year-old able to play both centrally and on the left-hand side too.

A return to St Andrew's could be a good option for him with the player knowing he'll start regularly under Eustace, but it remains to be seen whether the second-tier side will be able to sign him permanently.