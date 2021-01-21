Rangers plotting double January raid on Championship outfit

Rangers have spoken to Bournemouth as they consider a double swoop for Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh from the Cherries.

Rangers have today made contact with Bournemouth over potential moves for defender Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh. Steven Gerrard has been a long time admirer of Simpson, who is out of contract in the summer. Cardiff had a 750k bid accepted for Simpson last week.#afcb — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) January 21, 2021

Simpson, a 24-year-old centre-back, has featured sparingly for Bournemouth over the years, and with his contract up in less than six months, a move before the deadline seems likely.

Jason Tindall recently confirmed that Cardiff have agreed a fee for the defender, but the Scottish Premier League leaders are now showing an interest.

That’s after Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam revealed the two clubs have been in contact for Simpson, as well as for midfielder Ofoborh.

Ofoborh has been highly-rated at Bournemouth, but he has also struggled to establish himself as a regular, with Tindall having several preferred options right now.

The 21-year-old played an important role on loan with Wycombe as they won promotion last season.

The verdict

These would be two smart signings for Rangers, and it shows that Gerrard is planning for the long-term, which has to please the fans.

Simpson needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career, although he would have a huge job to force his way into the XI at Ibrox.

As for Ofoborh, he is a young player who has plenty of room for development, so this could turn out to be a shrewd double signing for Rangers if they can finalise the deals.

