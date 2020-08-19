Rangers player set to seal Ibrox departure to EFL club, medical in London complete

Hull City are on course to confirm the signing of Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty with the player completing a medical in London yesterday, as per PA journalist Andy Newport.

The Tigers are set to complete a deal for the 23-year-old for £400,000, and he will become Grant McCann’s fourth new signing as the club gear up for a season in League One following relegation in the 2019/20 campaign.

Docherty has agreed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium with the option of another year, and he’ll help add an element of creativity and nous to Hull’s midfield after the club let go of several midfielders in the summer, losing the likes of Jackson Irvine, Jon Toral and more.

Docherty spent half of last season on loan at Hibernian where he made a handful of appearances before the season was suspended.

The midfielder has represented Scotland at under-17 and under-21 international levels, and will now be looking to get into Steve Clarke’s thoughts as he looks to rejuvenate his career at the League One side.