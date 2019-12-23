Rangers player set to join Championship club in January

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has turned down the chance to join League One side Peterborough United on loan in the January transfer window and is set to sign for a Championship club instead.

That’s according to Peterborough director of football Barry Fry, who has claimed that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard thought the Posh would be an ideal move for the 23-year-old.

Docherty turned down the chance to join Peterborough – who are currently second in League One – in the summer, in order to stay and fight for his place in the first team at Rangers.

The midfielder, who enjoyed a successful loan spell in League One last season with Shrewsbury Town, has now rejected a loan move to the Posh in January with a view to a permanent deal.

That’s according to Fry, who told has revealed that Docherty turned down the chance to move to London Road, because he has a move to a Championship club lined up.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry claimed that the Posh have already identified a couple of alternative signings in the January transfer window.

“Rangers boss Steven Gerrard thought we would be an ideal move for Greg, but the player says he has a Championship club to go to.

“We have identified a couple of other targets which we will go for, although there is some hesitation as we don’t want to spoil what is a fantastic team spirit.”

The Verdict

Docherty is good player and he scored seven goals in League One while on loan at Shrewsbury last season. He could have been a great signing for Peterborough, but it seems as though he has his heart set on moving to a Championship team.

Peterborough have made a promising start to the season in League One and are currently inside the automatic promotion places.

Whether or not they’ll be able to maintain their promotion push will probably depend on what business they conduct in January, so it’s a shame from their perspective to have missed out on Docherty.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.