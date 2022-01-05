Rangers player secures EFL transfer move

Rangers youngster Josh McPake has secured himself a loan deal with EFL League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

The 20-year-old, who came through the academy at Ibrox but has yet to make a Scottish Premiership appearance for the club, is now on his third English club since the start of 2021.

It comes after he joined fourth tier side Harrogate Town last January until the end of the 2020-21 season, scoring four times in 23 appearances from the wing.

McPake stepped up a level to League One Morecambe at the beginning of the current campaign but found game-time hard to come by at the Lancashire team, playing just five times and it led to Rangers recalling him from his spell at the Mazuma Stadium.

Tranmere though, managed by ex-Dundee United boss Micky Mellon and who currently has the Super White Army sitting in fourth position in League Two, have swooped to take the young winger on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Verdict

This is a good chance for McPake to revitalise his season after spending much of the current campaign on the bench at Morecambe.

For whatever reason McPake never really took his chances earlier on in the season and after suffering an ankle injury in October, he never made another appearance for the Shrimps.

League Two is a level that the 20-year-old knows though after playing very well for Harrogate last season, but the expectations at Prenton Park are much higher than they were in Yorkshire.

McPake needs to set the fourth tier alight though to impress those at Rangers if he wants to eventually break into the first-team plans of Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the near future.