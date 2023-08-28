Highlights Coventry City still need to make additions to their squad in the transfer market to compete for the play-offs.

Coventry City still have work to do in the transfer market if they are to compete for the play-offs once again, despite their strong additions in the window.

The Sky Blues qualified for the play-offs by a point last season, and beating Middlesbrough in the semi-final after a Gustavo Hamer goal, they were unfortunate to miss out on a place in the Premier League in the lottery of a penalty shootout.

However, they must dust themselves down and go again - and with a week remaining in the transfer window, the club could sign two new players to help with their Premier League enslaught.

Could Coventry City sign Glen Kamara?

With Gustavo Hamer gone from Coventry City, the Sky Blues are in need of a central midfielder who can dictate the tempo in the same manner that the Dutchman did. Time is running out for them to find an ample replacement, and whilst Brighton have lent them Yasin Ayari for the season, it's only a temporary solution to the sale of their star.

Mark Robins has already spent the £21million brought in from the Viktor Gyokeres sale to Sporting Lisbon - with the majority going on young replacement strikers and key areas across the pitch. But there remains the Hamer fee to bring in a replacement, whilst also keeping some of the cash as dry powder so that Coventry can continue to end the transfer window in the green.

But at a reported £5.5million, Glen Kamara would represent a solid layout to bring to the second-tier. The Sky Blues have already been linked with his services, alongside Leicester City and Leeds United being touted with his signature - and reports earlier in the week suggested that the Whites had agreed a fee for his services.

But with moves for Joel Piroe and, crucially, midfielder Nadiem Amiri taking up the forefront of the rumour mill, an eleventh-hour bid for Kamara could be in the offing for Mark Robins to further strengthen his engine room.

Do Coventry City need a new right-back?

Brooke Norton-Cuffy has departed on loan to Millwall after his loan spell at the CBS Arena expired, and Faktaty Dabo has departed on a free transfer with his final kick in a Sky Blue shirt being his penalty miss at Wembley - which means that Robins has to bring in two right-backs so far in the window. One has already been signed in Milan van Ewijk, but the Midlands outfit are still desperately short in that region - something they must address before the window closes.

One potential target they could attain is Javi Manquillo from Newcastle United. With the Spaniard no longer in the reckoning at right-back on Tyneside thanks to the excellence of Kieran Trippier and the signing of Southampton prodigy Tino Livramento, he could well be on the move with just one year left on his contract.

The Spaniard has over 125 appearances at Premier League level, and whilst he hasn't dropped down to the second-tier at any stage in his career, Coventry battling at the top end of the division could well be enough to convince him to move to the CBS Arena.

Able to play at left-back in any case, his versatility could be key if Robins can convince him to drop down to the Championship.