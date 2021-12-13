Rangers player eyed, Wilder makes vow, Striker targeted: The latest Middlesbrough transfer talking points

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will be aiming to continue his side’s ascent up the Sky Bet Championship standings moving into the new year after taking on the job from Neil Warnock.

The former Sheffield United manager has seen his team extend their unbeaten run to three games after their 0-0 draw with Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday and Wilder will no doubt be wondering how his side didn’t take one of the numerous chances that they were presented at the weekend.

Boro have shown a vast amount of improvement since the new man came into the top job at the Riverside Stadium and will be hopeful that their summer additions will start to perform as expected ahead of the January transfer window.

As usual there are plenty of transfer talking points floating about in the North East, with Wilder sure to be considering the possibility of both trimming and adding to his current squad moving forwards.

<br /> Quiz: What club did Middlesbrough sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Marc Bola Rochdale Barnsley Arsenal Blackpool

Here, we take you through some of the main tops involving Middlesbrough.

Rangers player eyed

Glasgow Rangers centre back Jack Simpson is said to be a target for Boro ahead of January, as per a recent report by The Telegraph.

Also a target for Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City, the 24-year-old has struggled for game time at Ibrox since making the move there from Bournemouth back in February.

Simpson has only been afforded 11 appearances by the Gers so far and will be hoping that his situation will improve moving forwards.

Boro are understandably interested in a player that can boast a good level of previous Football League experience.

Wilder makes vow

Wilder has told Teesside Live that the club are aiming to get their January transfer business done as soon as possible.

Some players have already been linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium, whilst others have been touted for possible departures as the Boro boss looks to fine tune his squad.

“Listen, there might be some deals at the back end of the window, but we’re working on deals now to be ready for that FA Cup game at Mansfield, which is the first possible game”, Wilder said.

“We want the majority or as much of the business done for then, or certainly in time for the first league game after that.”

Striker targeted

Lastly Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a player that still remains to be on Boro’s radar ahead of the new year, as per a report by football.london.

The frontman is said to be keen on departing the Emirates Stadium on a part time basis in order to prove himself at first team level, with the Gunners being said to have received a number of enquiries for the 20-year-old.

Millwall and Swansea are also said to be keen on the player who has scored 15 goals for the Premier League club’s under-23 side this term.

Balogun has only made one senior appearance for the North London outfit this season.