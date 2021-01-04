Rangers player close to EFL transfer

Glasgow Rangers attacking midfielder Josh McPake is seemingly set to secure a move to League Two outfit Harrogate Town, with Football Insider reporting that the player is set to depart Ibrox on loan.

Still only aged 19, McPake is seen as one of the brighter prospects coming through the ranks at the Scottish outfit and now seems set to increase his first team experience with a temporary move to the Football League newbies.

The versatile attacker has already spent time out on loan at Greenock Morton this term but now appears set to depart the Gers once again with the report suggesting that the Scotsman has already undergone a medical at Harrogate ahead of signing a contract later on today.

20 quiz questions about Harrogate Town’s current squad that fans should be getting correct

1 of 20 Who is Harrogate's number 6? Will Smith Warren Burrell Jake Lawlor Connor Hall

A Scottish youth international, McPake has made one senior appearance for Rangers so far and has an existing deal which ties him to the Scottish Premiership leaders until the midway point of 2022.

The Verdict

McPake is a player I have seen a lot of in recent years and definitely should be viewed as a player that could well make the grade at first team level for the Ibrox club.

Harrogate would be bringing in a versatile and exciting forward player that is capable of playing in both wide positions as well as being deployed as a support striker.

The club’s attacking and positive style of play should suit the player’s attributes down to the ground and Simon Weaver has shown a real nous for developing young players during his time at the club so far.

This move would benefit all parties and I think the Sulphurites will really add a new string to their bow if they can complete this deal.