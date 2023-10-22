Highlights Rangers will demand at least £5m to sell Jack Butland to Birmingham City, who are reportedly interested in bringing him to the club.

Butland has been performing well for Rangers and has emerged as a key figure at the club.

While the price tag for Butland seems reasonable considering his age and talent, Birmingham City may also explore other options due to financial constraints and the availability of other good goalkeepers within their budget.

Birmingham keen on Jack Butland

It has been months of change at St. Andrew’s, with Tom Wagner and his American group completing a takeover of the club, and they have big ambitions for Blues.

They made the controversial decision to sack John Eustace for Wayne Rooney during the international break this month, and there is an expectation that he will be heavily backed in the January window.

Therefore, rumours have already started, and it has been claimed that Rooney wants to bring former England teammate Butland to Blues.

The 30-year-old stopper only joined Rangers in the summer, and whilst it has been a tough start to the campaign for the Glasgow outfit, Butland has excelled, emerging as a key figure at Ibrox.

Rangers name price tag for Jack Butland

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that it’s been claimed Rangers don’t want to lose Butland, who is under contract until the summer of 2027.

But, every player obviously has a price, and Football Insider has stated that it would take a fee of at least £5m to convince Rangers to do business.

“Rangers already privately value goalkeeper Jack Butland at more than £5m amid interest from Birmingham City. The Gers value him at more than £5m and it is believed that price tag will only rise if his good form continues.”

Would Birmingham City pay £5m for Jack Butland?

In truth, that price tag doesn’t seem ridiculous for Butland, as he is only 30, which means he still has a lot of football left in him considering he is a keeper.

Plus, he would be a standout performer by Championship standards, so you could make a case that it would be a shrewd investment for Blues.

But, there are many other very good goalkeepers you could get in that price range, so if the money is available you would expect Birmingham to look across the globe for the right option.

Whilst we expect Blues to spend in January, it’s not going to be a case of just throwing money at the project, as we know that FFP could be problematic for Rooney’s side, so that’s another factor to consider.

Rangers would be reluctant to sell Butland as they try to catch Celtic in the league and compete in Europe, but it would represent brilliant business if they got in excess of £5m for a player they signed on a free in the summer.

What next for Birmingham City?

The transfer talk won’t be on Rooney’s mind at the minute, because the window isn’t open for another nine weeks or so, and there are a lot of games to be played in the meantime.

So, the boss will want to get points on the board, and he will be concentrating on improving the players he is working with. Then, it will become clearer where they need to strengthen in the New Year.

Rooney lost his first game in charge of Birmingham at Middlesbrough on Saturday, but they are back in action at home to Hull City in the week.