It could be a busy end to the window at Sunderland, with Tony Mowbray making no secret of the fact that he wants to strengthen the group.

Whilst the focus may be on incomings, there’s always a worry that players will move on. And, one man who has been linked with a move away is Patrick Roberts.

The 26-year-old is a key player at the Stadium of Light, where he has impressed with his technical ability and quality in the final third. Therefore, normally the Black Cats would not want to sell the former Celtic man, but he has entered the last year of his contract.

That means suitable offers will surely be considered, so Sunderland could be in the market for a creative attacker if Roberts moves on.

Sunderland must consider Ianis Hagi

If Roberts does depart, or even if Mowbray just wants another option, then Rangers’ Ianis Hagi should come into consideration.

Son of the legendary Romanian Gheorghe, Hagi appears to be frozen out at Ibrox under Michael Beale, who opted not to name the player in their Champions League squad, meaning he didn’t even make the bench for the 2-2 draw with PSV on Tuesday night.

Beale has openly acknowledged that Hagi wants to play, so a move is very much on the cards ahead of the deadline, which means this won’t be too difficult a deal for Sunderland to do.

More importantly though, Hagi has qualities that Mowbray’s side need.

He is someone blessed with outstanding technical ability. Much like Roberts, he is at his best where he can cut in from the right, which opens play up, allowing him to pick a killer pass or to shoot.

But, he is also capable of playing in different attacking roles, and he possesses real power in both feet, which makes him a constant threat.

It’s fair to say his time at Rangers has been mixed, but at his best it should be remembered what a big contribution he made to the Glasgow outfit. That came during the 2020/21 season, where he scored seven goals and registered 11 assists as Rangers wrestled the title back from Celtic.

Many expected Hagi to kick-on from that campaign, but a serious knee injury halted his progress.

Since then, a lot has changed, and whilst Hagi hasn’t hit the heights he managed before, there’s a new manager in place, and he has found game time hard to come by. So, it would be too easy to say the injury has ruined the player.

A change of club could be what Hagi needs, and Mowbray has shown he is a coach that will give players confidence, whilst the attacking setup Sunderland play with could be ideal for the former Genk man.

Finally, Hagi would also fit into Sunderland’s transfer strategy, which centres on buying players with potential.Even though he has had several clubs, he is only 24, so he is about to approach his peak years.

Sunderland have made a habit of getting talented players back on track in recent seasons, with Roberts and Jack Clarke the two obvious examples. There’s every chance Hagi could replicate that if he makes the move to Wearside.