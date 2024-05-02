Rangers are interested in Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson ahead of the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from The Daily Record, who say that the Scottish giants have been tracking the 24-year-old for some time now.

Sanderson previously had two loan spells with Birmingham while he was on the books at Premier League side Wolves.

However, the defender completed a permanent move to St Andrew's in last summer's transfer market.

It was reported that the Blues paid somewhere in the region of £2million for his services.

In total, he has now made almost 100 appearances for the club across all competitions. Now though, it seems there is a chance he could be on the move again this summer.

Dion Sanderson senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Birmingham City 89 3 1 Sunderland 27 1 0 QPR 12 0 0 Cardiff City 10 0 2 Wolves 1 0 0 As of 2nd May 2024

Rangers long-term admirers of Sanderson

As per this latest update, Rangers continue to hold an interest in Sanderson, as they plan for their summer transfer business.

It is thought that the Glasgow club have been tracking the defender since before their current manager, Philippe Clement, was appointed.

The report states that Rangers have two transfer plans for the summer, and suggests Sanderson may be a player they target if they miss out on the major financial windfall that comes with qualification for the Champions League.

Currently, Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table, three points behind Celtic with four games left to play.

As things stand, there are just over three years remaining on Sanderson's contract with Birmingham, securing his future at St Andrew's until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That should ensure that the club do have some scope to respond to any offer Rangers or another club make for the defender at the end of this season.

Birmingham fighting for Championship safety

It is set to be a nervous final game of the season for those connected with the Blues on Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham go into their clash with Norwich City at St Andrew's 22nd in the Championship table, one point from safety.

As a result, they know that they will have to beat the Canaries, and hope that at least one scoreline elsewhere goes in their favour, if they are to avoid relegation to League One.

Sanderson could be a good signing for Rangers

There may be an argument that the signing of Sanderson from Birmingham is one that Rangers ought to be pursuing come the summer window.

Admittedly, this has not been the best season of the defender's career when it comes to his performances.

That though, could be said about most of this Birmingham squad, and it could be worth remembering that he has previously shown himself to be a more than reliable option at Championship level, so he may be able to do a job for Rangers too.

Beyond that, the 24-year-old also bring with him versatility, being capable of playing in different defensive roles, which is always going to be a useful attribute for any team.

Related Gary Rowett fires “simple” criticism at Birmingham City players ahead of vital Norwich City clash The interim Birmingham boss has taken a slight swipe at his players prior to their do or die final game of the season

Meanwhile, with Rangers looking like they could find themselves potentially short of senior defensive options in the summer, the extra depth Sanderson brings could be useful.

Beyond that, if Birmingham are to be relegated this season, the financial pressure that puts on them could make the defender a more affordable target than he otherwise would be.

With all that in mind, it could well make sense for Rangers to at least continue to monitor the progress of the Birmingham City man over the coming weeks.