Aston Villa are not likely to sell Rangers target Tim Iroegbunam but a loan move is likely to continue his development, according to Carlton Palmer.

Palmer believes that the 19-year-old's time at QPR, which has seen him make 32 appearances in 2022/23, has been good for his education and that Villa will want to continue that momentum.

Rangers eye Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam

It was Beale that signed Iroegbunam on loan for the R's after coaching the young midfielder during their time together at Villa Park and it seems he's keen on a reunion.

Football Insider reported earlier this week that the Ibrox outfit are exploring the possibility of signing the teenager this summer - either on loan or a permanent deal.

Beale is said to be a huge admirer that believes Iroegbunam has a bright future and seemingly someone that can help him revitalise the Gers' midfield this summer.

However, the Daily Record has claimed that Villa have denied any contact has been made and indicated the England age-group player will have pre-season with Unai Emery's squad once he returns from QPR.

Rangers offered Tim Iroegbunam hope

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer has reflected on Iroegbunam's time at Loftus Road and offered the Scottish club hope of signing the midfielder on loan.

He said: "Rangers are very keen on signing Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam. Mick Beale took him on loan to QPR and knows him well from his time at Aston Villa.

"But Villa tied him down to a long-term deal, which I believe still has four years left, so I think it's highly unlikely that they will let him leave permanently.

"I'm sure they'll be open to a loan, as they want him to be playing first team football and improving, and obviously Beale knows him.

"From a development standpoint, he's had a very good season at QPR, with 28 starts, which has been good for his education."

Is Tim Iroegbunam ready for an SPFL loan?

Though it's been a testing season in many ways, Iroegbunam's loan spell in W12 has been a great learning experience and taught him a lot about adversity in football.

He's dazzled at times but not been able to consistently produce his best - due in part to the team's struggles - but joining a Rangers team that are likely to dominate many of their games would be an interesting next step.

The 19-year-old is ready for the challenge of the SPFL and will enjoy being in the ascendancy in games after a tough second half of the season in West London.

The Beale link will likely be a factor and Palmer clearly believes that he'll be loaned out again despite Villa's reported plans to involve him in pre-season.