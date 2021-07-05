Rangers mulling over swoop for EFL midfielder

Rangers are contemplating a deal for former Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram, as the Scottish champions prepare to defend last season’s title.

Steven Gerrard’s side are looking to fend off Celtic for domestic glory once again and are considering a deal for the highly energetic 27-year-old, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The report also states that a number of English clubs are also interested in Lundstram, however, the level of such clubs are yet to be confirmed.

Lundstram rejected a contract offer from the recently relegated Premier League club, and according to the Athletic, Rangers have been monitoring the midfielder’s progress since August 2020.

The verdict

Lundstram still has the ability to thrive at Championship level and would be a massive boost to several play-off competing clubs.

However, it could prove difficult for second-tier clubs to sway Lundstram away from the lure of European football.

Last year, Lundstram failed to hit the levels he displayed during Sheffield United’s impressive 9th-placed finish the season prior. But, he still possesses the technical ability and industry to help steer an aspiring Championship club to the top tier.

Being Liverpool-born, an opportunity to work under Steven Gerrard may become an additional incentive to make the move north of the border. If Rangers do secure his services, then they will once again be a difficult force to stop.