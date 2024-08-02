Plymouth Argyle are said to be holding out for £10 million for star man Morgan Whittaker this summer, with Rangers reportedly having a second bid rejected for the former Swansea City man.

The Scottish side are already said to have had a £7 million bid rejected earlier in the summer, before their returning with a higher offer that was still turned away.

While Argyle fans will be delighted that the club are playing hardball with one of their top talents, the reports of a new asking price may not sit well with many, who thought they may have received more for the left-footed playmaker.

With reports of a £15 million price tag when Brentford and Fulham came knocking in January, it looks as if the Greens have given in to the pressure in recent months, which could pave the way for their prized asset to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Morgan Whittaker, Plymouth Argyle form attracts plenty of admirers

Having joined the Home Park outfit for a club-record fee last summer, Whittaker has kicked on massively during his first full season in Devon, with 19 league goals across the course of the Championship season.

The 23-year-old was the focal point of many of Argyle’s attacks, and his ability to catch goalkeepers out from distance time and time again made him one of the standout players in the division.

Morgan Whittaker's Selected Plymouth Argyle Stats 2023/24 - As Per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.43 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 3.78 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.40 Shot-creating actions 3.53

Whether he was finding the back of the net himself or combining with teammates to fashion goalscoring opportunities, the forward played a huge part in keeping his side in the division in the previous campaign, as they stayed up by the skin of their teeth.

Having netted 12 goals before the turn of the year, it was no surprise to see a number of top clubs have an interest in him during the last January transfer window, with Brentford, Fulham and Italian side Lazio all keen to lure him away from Home Park.

In fact, the Pilgrims were reported to have turned down an £8.5 million bid from the Serie A side at the time, which would have given fans hope that he was theirs for the long haul, but seven months on, it is starting to look like a different story.

Morgan Whittaker's Rangers preference could pave the way for Plymouth Argyle departure

The reason Argyle may have been forced to drop their asking price by £5 million in recent weeks, could be due to Whittaker’s reported interest in making the move to Glasgow.

While the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Celta Vigo and Stuttgart have all joined the race for his signature this summer, the wide man is said to have made his preference known for a move to the Scottish Premiership, which may lead to Argyle having to listen to offers from the Glasgow outfit.

While whatever transfer fee that may be received is sure to be the highest ever paid to Argyle for a player of theirs, the Green Army will have been wanting more after initial reports of the club’s asking price.

But either way, losing a player of Whittaker’s ability will be hard to take if he does leave in the coming weeks, meaning Rooney and his backroom staff will have a job to do to find someone to replace his genius on the ball before the transfer window ends.