Rangers player set to be offered escape route by EFL club

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is attracting the attention of recently relegated Hull City this summer as Grant McCann prepares for life back in League One.

The news comes via a report from The Daily Record, who insist that Docherty has no real desire to leave Ibrox, but with first-team opportunities likely to be limited under Steven Gerrard, it is thought that he could be tempted by the move.

The 23-year-old is not part of Gerrard’s plans and is willing to sell him this summer following his loan spell with Hibernian in the second half of last season.

During that spell he made six appearances, scored one and assisted one, before the campaign was curtailed because of lockdown.

Do you know the club these 15 Hull City players started their career with?

1 of 15 Which club did George Honeyman start his career with? Newcastle United Middlesbrough Sunderland Luton Town

The season before he impressed with Shrewsbury Town in League One, racking up 50 appearances in all competitions, netting ten goals and assisting 11 more, sparking hopes that he could reignite his career in Glasgow.

Hull finished bottom of the Championship last season following a disastrous second half of the season, one which started with them challenging for the play-off places.

But the departure of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in January, coupled with continuing off-field issues, left McCann with a tough task.

The verdict

I think a move away from Rangers has to be the right thing for Docherty this summer as there is clearly no immediate future for him under Gerrard.

He has shone in League One before too so it is no surprise that he is tempted by a move to Hull City.

With a threadbare squad game time is likely to be guaranteed and if he can shine at The KCOM a Championship move may not be too far away at all.