Souttar has struggled to make an impact at Leicester and speculation has arisen about his future at the club.

Enzo Maresca, Leicester's manager, acknowledges that Souttar could potentially leave the club during the transfer window.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has dismissed reports linking his side with a move for Leicester City defender John Souttar.

Rangers’ interest in Leicester City’s Harry Souttar

It was revealed on Wednesday night by broadcaster Geoff Peters, that Rangers are interested in a deal for the Leicester defender.

Peters stated that the Scottish Premiership side were looking into a possible loan deal for the centre-back, while stating that other clubs are said to be monitoring the situation for a player who only joined the club in the January transfer window from Stoke City.

Peters tweeted: “Rangers are interested in taking Harry Souttar on loan from Leicester City. Souttar was an unused sub against Coventry on the weekend and not in the 20-man #lcfc squad tonight at Burton. Other clubs also monitoring the situation. His older brother John joined Rangers last year."

But it now seems the Rangers boss is dismissing those links as he calls it “lazy stuff”.

What is Harry Souttar’s current situation at Leicester City?

Souttar only joined the Foxes in the January transfer window of this year, as he was signed by former manager Brendan Rodgers.

The defender played 12 times in the top flight, and while the club were relegated, many expected Souttar to excel in the Championship, but in pre-season he has struggled to force his way into Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Souttar was on the bench for Leicester’s opening game against Coventry City on Sunday and failed to make it onto the pitch, while he wasn’t even named in the matchday squad for the game against Burton Albion last night.

This has led to speculation that the defender may be available to leave the club between now and the end of the transfer window.

Souttar signed a long-term contract when he joined the club and remains tied to Leicester until 2028, so it is unclear what the club plans to do with the player, whether they try to sell him or loan him out for the season.

What did Michael Beale say about Rangers' interest in Harry Souttar?

Speaking after Rangers claimed a 2-1 win over Servette in the first leg of the Champions League qualification round, Beale claimed it was “lazy stuff” to link Souttar to Rangers given the club have his brother in their ranks.

He said, via Leicestershire Live: “There is nothing to report this evening. Harry Souttar... There might be a bit of lazy stuff around that because his brother plays for us, and he follows our club. If there is any news on that then you will be the first to know."

What has Enzo Maresca said about Harry Souttar’s future at the club?

As mentioned, Souttar has struggled to force his way into Maresca’s thinking and when the Leicester boss was asked about the defender, he couldn’t rule out him leaving this summer.

Maresca told Leicestershire Live last week: “About the market, my situation is like the rest of managers’ situation, until it’s closed, many things can happen. In our case, for sure our squad is not close, it’s not finished. Players have left, and there’s five new players. It’s a work in progress. For sure, we have too many. For sure some of them will leave.

“Harry’s a guy who since day one has been working very well. But because the window is open, for Harry and for the rest of the 25 players that we have, something can happen. No (he’s not said he wants to leave).”