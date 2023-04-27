With a top six finish still possible, David Wagner won't want to focus too much of his attention on the summer but the German will surely be keen to make changes to the squad ahead of next term.

The Canaries are used to dominating the Championship, having won the title in their last two seasons in the second tier, but it's been all too clear to see in 2022/23 that work needs to be done.

While there are players that Wagner will want to move on and others that he'd be happy to cash in on to aid the summer rebuild, there are others - including goalkeeper Angus Gunn - that he will surely want the club to keep hold of.

Rangers' interest in Angus Gunn

A few months ago, it looked as though they might struggle to do so when Rangers were strongly linked with Scotland's new number one but recent events have boosted their hopes of keeping hold of the 27-year-old shot-stopper.

Reports indicated in February that Mick Beale was keen on Gunn as a long-term replacement for Allan McGregor - with the veteran keeper set to leave Ibrox this summer - and were well-placed to sign him.

Norwich City transfer boosts

But that was due, in part, to the presence of sporting director Ross Wilson at Ibrox. Wilson had brought Gunn to Southampton during his time with the South Coast club and there seemed to be optimism that relationship could help the Scottish club get the deal done.

The issue for Rangers is that Wilson left Ibrox in order to join Nottingham Forest as their new chief football officer in April, which means they've lost their link to the Norwich keeper.

There has been more good news for the Canaries since. According to The Scottish Sun, Manchester United's Jack Butland is now on the brink of becoming Beale's new number one.

Butland is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season and with the Rangers boss a long-term admirer, the 30-year-old is on course to head north of the border.

While there are question marks over a number of Wagner's squad, Gunn has been one of Norwich's most consistent and reliable players this season.

He has looked like a goalkeeper that can help a team challenge for promotion back to the Premier League so keeping hold of him ahead of the push for the top flight next term is good news.

Recent events at Ibrox suggest they may well be able to do that.