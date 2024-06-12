Highlights Sheffield United must rebuild to return to glory after dismal Premier League performance in 2022/23.

Tom Lawrence interests Blades, but may not fit their style of play due to potential lack of wingers.

Lawrence's future in Rangers uncertain; if he leaves, he must choose a team where he can thrive long-term.

Sheffield United have a lot of work ahead of them to make themselves favourites for promotion in the 2024/25 season.

The Blades are returning to the Championship in a much worse situation than when they left it at the end of the 2022/23 season.

It isn’t necessary because the club suffered relegation, but it was the way they did, as they didn’t put up much of a fight in the Premier League, as the gulf in difference between them and the other teams was clear to see.

The Yorkshire side now returns a wounded club, and it will be down to Chris Wilder to get the fight back into the side as they try and bounce back at the first time of asking.

The Sheffield United boss is likely going to want to shake things up this summer, and that seems to be the case as the club is already being linked with a few players, the latest being Rangers’ Tom Lawrence.

Sheffield United are interested in signing Tom Lawrence

Sheffield United announced their retained and released list last month, and several first-team players will be leaving the club at the end of the month.

It seems Wilder is keen to freshen up the squad, and with these players departing, arrivals will be expected in various positions.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail Paper Edition (10.06.24. PG67), one player who could potentially arrive is Rangers’ Tom Lawrence, as Sheffield United are interested in the player.

But as well as the Blades being keen on the former Derby County man, Ipswich Town are also said to be looking at signing the 30-year-old.

This report goes on to add that while both teams are looking into possibly signing the attacker this summer, they also face competition from Turkish side Besiktas.

Lawrence is under contract with Rangers until the summer of 2025, meaning he enters the final year of his contract this summer.

Tom Lawrence should be wary of Sheffield United’s interest

Tom Lawrence has entered a very crucial point in his career at Rangers, as the player has 12 months remaining on his contract, and that will likely mean either the Scottish side look to tie him to a new contract in the coming weeks and months, or they look to move him on this summer.

At this stage, it is unclear what the club wants to do with the player, as Lawrence’s two years in Scotland haven’t gone as the player or the club would have expected.

Since joining the club in 2022, Lawrence has played just 41 games for the Gers in all competitions, as injuries and form have meant he’s been in and out of the team.

Tom Lawrence's 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats for Rangers Matches played 23 Minutes per game 51 Goals 2 Shots per game 1.7 Goal conversion 5% Big chances missed 1 Assists 3 Big chances created 4 Key passes 1.1 Stats as per Sofascore.com

The 2023/24 season wasn’t as bad on a personal level as the previous campaign, as the 30-year-old managed to play 23 times in the league, during which he scored twice and assisted three goals.

Out of the 23 league games he played, Lawrence started 12 and averaged 51 minutes on the pitch per game.

Despite only scoring twice, the former Derby man was a threat in front of goal, as he averaged 1.7 shots per game, but his goal conversion rate was rather poor, as he finished the season at 5%.

But as mentioned, Lawrence did contribute to creating chances for his teammates, as he created four big chances and collected 1.1 key passes, all of which helped him collect the assists that he got, as per Sofascore.com.

Lawrence’s time in Scotland has definitely not been as successful as it was in England, and therefore, it’s not a surprise that he is being linked with a move away this summer.

However, him being linked with Sheffield United and Ipswich Town is quite surprising, given that the Blades don’t really play in a style that suits Lawrence and the Tractor Boys are in the Premier League, and therefore, you would have thought they would be going after better players than Lawrence.

The two clubs probably interest Lawrence, but the Rangers winger needs to be wary of a move to Sheffield United.

This is because Chris Wilder often likes to play a three at the back system, meaning he plays with wing-backs and not wingers, and while Lawrence can play in the number 10 role, it isn’t ideal that he would join a team that doesn’t often play with out-and-out wingers.

Furthermore, it is a deal that the Blades would be happy to do while they are in the Championship, but if they are promoted back to the top flight, you could see Lawrence falling down the pecking order or not being wanted.

It just appears that if Lawrence is going to leave Rangers this summer, he needs to join a team where he fits in and that he is going to play as much as he can in the next two to three seasons. It just feels like he would be a short-term signing for the Blades, as they look to bolster their attacking options in the short term.