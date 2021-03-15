Rangers man linked with transfer departure, QPR keen on move

Queens Park Rangers are said to be keeping tabs on Rangers loanee Josh McPake ahead of potentially making a move for the youngster this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the West London side are keen on signing the attacker.

McPake is highly rated by the Scottish club but has only made one senior appearance for the Gers since progressing through the club’s prolific youth academy.

As a result, the teenager is currently out on loan with Harrogate Town in Sky Bet League Two as he bids to continue his development and in turn enhance his reputation.

QPR are reported to be interested in bringing in at least one new wide player to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer, with the 19-year-old said to be a player that they have been scouting of late.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support QPR – But do they really?

1 of 16 Bill Bailey True False

The winger has made 14 appearances for Harrogate so far this term and currently has just one year remaining on his current contract at Ibrox, with his progress towards being handed more first team minutes under Steven Gerrard having been blocked by the form of Ryan Kent, Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi this term.

The Verdict

I think this would be a good option for QPR as McPake is a raw talent that could be developed and sold on for profit in the same manner that Eberechi Eze was previously.

Mark Warburton has a keen eye for young talent and I think the Scotsman would be handed regular opportunities to impress for the R’s if he did indeed decide to leave his homeland and come south of the border.

The versatility that the 19-year=old offers would also allow him to slot into various roles in the club’s current system of play and as a result a deal to bring him to the capital could prove to be a shrewd bit of business.

He has played mainly on the right hand side for Harrogate and has greatly impressed during his short time with the fourth division side, which has understandably attracted the interests of QPR who could see him as a good long term replacement for Bright Osayi-Samuel if his form continues for the Sulphurites.