Rangers man expected to finalise January transfer switch to EFL outfit

Tranmere Rovers are set to sign Rangers attacker Josh McPake on loan for the rest of the season, with an agreement thought to be at an ‘advanced stage’.

The 20-year-old is seen as an exciting talent at Ibrox but he has understandably had to go out on loan to get regular minutes in recent years, with his latest spell coming in League One with Morecambe.

And, it’s fair to say that’s a move that hasn’t worked out all for all parties, as McPake has only featured in five league games, the last of which was back in September.

Therefore, Rangers will look to send the youngster elsewhere in the New Year and Football Insider have claimed that a move to Tranmere is on the cards.

They state that productive talks have already taken place, with the Scottish side set to cut his loan with Morecambe short.

Interestingly, the update reveals that Tranmere have seen off competition from Oldham and Harrogate to land McPake, who has impressed at this level with the latter in the previous campaign.

The verdict

This seems as though it’s a move that will benefit all parties. Firstly, from Rangers’ perspective, they just want McPake to be playing regularly and that’s not happening right now, so dropping down to League Two will give him more opportunities.

It will be a similar story for the player as well, who will surely be frustrated at how the first half of the season has gone.

For Tranmere, they’ll be getting another attacking option with plenty of potential to help them in their push for promotion back to the third tier.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.