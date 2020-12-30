Rangers man closes in on temporary League Two switch

Rangers attacker Josh McPake is set to join Harrogate Town on loan for the remainder of the season, a report from The Daily Record has claimed.

McPake has made one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Rangers, and has spent time out on loan with Dundee and Morton in the Scottish Championship over the past season-and-a-half.

Now it seems as though McPake is set to head south of the border in search of more regular first-team football.

According to the latest reports, the 19-year-old is set to join Harrogate on loan for the remainder of the season, as he looks to boost his senior experience.

It is thought that McPake was in attendance for Harrogate’s League Two clash with Carlisle on Tuesday night, which was abandoned after ten minutes due to the condition of the pitch.

Harrogate also look to have beaten competition from within League Two to secure the signing of McPake, with Salford City and Forest Green Rovers also said to have been interested in the teenager.

As things stand, Harrogate are currently 17th in the League Two table, having been promoted to the Football League for the first time in their history last season.

The Verdict

This looks like it ought to be a decent deal for all parties.

For McPake, this looks set to be a new experience for him at an early stage of his career, something he can then look to build on further down the line.

Harrogate meanwhile look set to be getting a player with plenty of potential, meaning he could be a useful asset for them in the second half of this season.

As for Rangers, they will now know that one of their young prospects is being given the chance to benefit from regular first-team football elsewhere, making him a more reliable player for them in the future.