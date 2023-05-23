At this time of year, clubs around Britain begin to announce their retained lists ahead of the summer.

Indeed, generally, we find out which players are set to stay on, which are currently in negotiations over a new deal, and which players are set to be released at the end of their current deal.

This afternoon, Scottish giants Rangers have released their retained list ahead of the summer, and there is potentially good news for soon-to-be Premier League duo Burnley and Sheffield United.

Indeed, Rangers have confirmed that Ryan Kent is one of several first team players who will leave the club upon the expiry of their contract this summer.

Why is Ryan Kent's release good news for Burnley and Sheffield United?

As eluded to above, Kent's release is good news for both Burnley and Sheffield United, handing the pair a potential transfer boost ahead of the summer.

That is because both clubs have previously been credited with an interest in signing Kent on a free transfer.

Indeed, Football Insider first linked Burnley with Kent way back in February, well before their return to the top-flight was confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United were much more recently linked to Kent via a report from TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk claim that the Blades are one of a number of English clubs looking to pick up the pacey winger this summer.

Would Ryan Kent be a good signing for Burnley?

If Kent were to sign for Burnley, it could well turn out to be a fantastic bit of business for all parties involved.

We have seen in Vincent Kompany's system this past season just how much a winger can thrive in Nathan Tella, and the prospect of Kent being unleashed in the top flight is an exciting one.

With 13 direct goal contributions for Rangers this season, he could certainly help Burnley's attacking output next season.

With speculation over the future of Anass Zaroury, too, there could be a spot for him on the left flank at Turf Moor.

Would Ryan Kent be a good signing for Sheffield United?

Whilst ability wise, I do believe it would be, I think the fit for Kent at Sheffield United is more awkward.

Indeed, the Blades would likely have to change their system to accommodate the 26-year-old.

Paul Heckingbottom largely deployed a three-back formation with wing-backs in the Championship this past season, and Kent simply would not fit into that line-up.

If Heckingbottom has a change of shape in mind, it could be a different story, but for now, I'm inclined to believe a move to Burnley would be the better option of the two.