Rangers make major managerial decision which could impact QPR

Rangers have parted ways with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, according to Herald Scotland.

This could have a big impact on QPR’s season, amid suggestions that Michael Beale could be on the shortlist to replace the Dutchman at Ibrox.

Beale has close ties to the Scottish giants having worked alongside Steven Gerrard as his assistant manager from 2018 to 2021.

The team won a first Scottish Premiership title in a decade during his time as a coach there.

He is well liked by the hierarchy at the club due to his work with the squad during his three years there.

While Beale has previously turned down a move away from QPR already this season, perhaps his prior relationship with Rangers may sway him to make the switch mid-campaign.

Rangers are currently 2nd in the table, nine points behind leaders Celtic after just 15 games.

The Scottish giants have also already been eliminated from European football, having suffered a humiliating and record-breaking group stage exit.

Meanwhile, QPR are currently 7th in the Championship, having suffered a poor run of form going into the World Cup break.

Four defeats and one draw in their last five league games has seen them fall outside of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This will now be a test of Beale’s commitment to QPR yet again, having already rejected a move to Wolves.

Rangers will provide a sterner test due to his previous history with the club.

However, remaining at QPR still feels the right move as he had his time with Rangers and that chapter of his career should remain closed.

There is more potential to achieve something new with the London club, and a fight for promotion to the Premier League should be enticing enough to remain with the team.