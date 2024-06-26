Scottish Premiership side Rangers have made preliminary contact with Norwich City over the signing of midfielder Kenny McLean.

That is according to Football Insider, who states that the Gers are in the market for a new midfielder who has experience and quality, and McLean is said to fit the profile.

The Canaries are preparing for another season in the Championship after disappointing in the play-offs last season.

Norwich have a new manager in Johannes Hoff Thorup, and the likelihood is that he is going to want to assess his players in pre-season before he makes a call on their future.

But it appears he is going to have to make a call on McLean, as Rangers look interested in signing him this summer.

It was reported earlier this week by the Daily Record that Rangers were interested in signing Kenny McLean from Norwich City.

That report states that manager Phillipe Clement is keen to bolster his options in the midfield, and they have an interest in the Scottish midfielder.

After this update, it was then claimed that Norwich will not accept a cut-price deal for the midfielder, with them keen to receive a substantial fee.

It has now been reported by Football Insider that Rangers have made contact with the Canaries over a possible deal for McLean.

The report states that the midfielder is someone that fits the bill of what Rangers are looking to sign, but there is one potential hurdle that could be a problem.

The update says that McLean’s salary of over £30k could be a sticking point in any deal, as that would be considered high by Rangers’ standards.

Kenny McLean’s situation at Norwich

Norwich City signed Kenny McLean in January 2018 from Scottish side Aberdeen, and since then, he has gone on to become an important player for the Canaries.

The midfielder spent the rest of the 2017/18 season on loan at Aberdeen, but since then, he has been part of Norwich’s teams that have played in the Championship and Premier League.

The 32-year-old has played over 200 games for the Championship club, during which he has scored 13 goals and chipped in with 23 assists.

Kenny McLean's stats for Norwich City Apps 228 Goals 13 Assists 23 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 26th of June)

Last season was arguably his best in a Norwich shirt, as he played in all 46 league games, scoring one goal as well as recording five assists.

McLean signed a contract extension in September last year, and that runs until the summer of 2026, meaning he still has two years left to run on his current deal.

Kenny McLean will be interested in Rangers move

It is likely that Kenny McLean will be interested in a move to Rangers, given that he is Scottish, and it may have been one of his goals to play for either Rangers or Celtic in his career.

The midfielder has been a very important player for Norwich, and he has served the club well, but he may see this as an opportunity too hard to turn down, especially given he is 32.

The concern seems to be the player’s wages, but if that can be sorted out, McLean may be keen to end his time at Carrow Road and take this chance to move back north of the border.

However, the Canaries will not want to lose him on the cheap, and until they get an offer, they think is acceptable, he will remain a Norwich player.