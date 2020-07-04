Rangers make contact with 24-goal striker as they seek summer move

Rangers are to step up their pursuit of Ivan Toney as Steven Gerrard looks to bring the prolific striker to Ibrox in the coming months.

The former Newcastle United man was brilliant for Peterborough United in League One in the previous campaign, scoring a hugely impressive 24 goals to put the side in contention for promotion.

Unfortunately for The Posh, the premature end to the season saw them miss out on a top six spot on points per game and as a result Toney isn’t expected to stick around for another year in the third tier.

And, Football Insider have revealed that the Glasgow giants are one of the clubs showing a serious interest in the 24-year-old and they have claimed that they have sounded out Toney about a potential switch.

Bringing in a new number nine is seen as a priority for Rangers, particularly with the long-term future of Alfredo Morelos unclear.

However, they won’t get a free run at Toney, as it has been reported in the past that the likes of Celtic, Brentford and West Brom are also monitoring the player.

The verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business for Rangers if they could pull it off as Toney has so much ability – as he has shown in the past 12 months.

He is physically strong and has good technique too and at 24 he has his best years in front of him, so it should be a no-brainer for Rangers if they can convince the player to move north of the border.

Of course, they will face a real battle for Toney’s signature and it will be very interesting to see where he ends up.

