Rangers looking to wrap up EFL transfer saga this week

Preston North End midfield Daniel Johnson continues to attract interest from Rangers this summer.

So far, North End have stuck to their guns with regard to player exits, but with weeks of the window remaining, there is set to be a surge from Ibrox when it comes to Johnson.

As per an article from the Sun, Rangers want to get Johnson in ahead of their clash with Motherwell on Sunday.

Whilst that’s Rangers’ desire, there’s still work to be done on the reported £3m deal.

The 27-year-old is yet to be involved for Alex Neil’s side in the Championship this season, with his only outing coming in the League Cup win over Derby County.

Johnson stepped off the bench to score the winner in that fixture, securing Preston’s passage into the third round.

Last year, Johnson was at the centre of Preston’s push for the play-offs, which eventually fell just short.

From the midfield he managed to score 12 goals, whilst also adding a further seven assists.

Without him in the Championship at the start of this season, Preston have picked up just a single point from their meetings with Swansea City and Norwich City.

The Verdict

The window might be ticking away now, but speculation surrounding Johnson doesn’t appear to be going away.

For my money, if Rangers cough up the required fee, he will move.

It’s quite clear that Neil is already planning for life without the midfielder at Deepdale and with so much speculation, I’d be shocked if something wasn’t sorted.

Whether it beats Rangers’ deadline of this weekend, I’m not sure, but by the time the window shuts next month, I’m expecting to see the 27-year-old at Ibrox.

Thoughts? Let us know!