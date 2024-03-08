Highlights Birmingham City's decline over the past 15 years is evident, going from Premier League regulars to Championship strugglers.

Jack Butland, once a rising star at St Andrew's, has found success but is unlikely to return due to his current form.

Butland, now excelling at Rangers, might earn a place in the England squad, making a return to Birmingham unlikely.

Birmingham City have had a slow decline over the last 15 years.

After previously being regulars in the Premier League in the 2000s, since their relegation in 2011 they have gone from a team pushing towards the play-off places in the Championship, to now regularly avoiding relegation.

St Andrew’s was once a stadium regularly hosting the world’s best players, and also producing some great talent through the club’s academy.

The latter is something that still continues to this day, with the likes of Jordan James and Alfie Chang being some of the bright talents coming through.

The Blues were linked with re-signing one of their former best young talents last year in goalkeeper Jack Butland but it is unlikely to happen now with the shot-stopper flying at Rangers.

Butland was a highly rated prospect at St Andrew’s

Butland came through at Birmingham having joined in 2007. He impressed at youth level, and signed his first professional deal in 2010 when he turned 17.

The goalkeeper would get better, being named as the club’s Young Player of the Year in the 09/10 season. He would go on to make his debut for England’s U21s in September 2011.

Shortly after came his first loan move to Cheltenham Town in League Two. He would make 12 appearances for them.

The next season, the 12/13 campaign, he would emerge at Birmingham, making 17 Championship appearances. Halfway through in the January window, Premier League clubs began circling.

Butland expressed a desire to join a team where he would play regular football, so rejected the chance to sign for Chelsea, instead signing for Stoke City. He was loaned back to Birmingham for the rest of the season.

Reunion with Birmingham feels impossible now

Since his departure to Stoke, whilst still having a successful career, he did not live up to the heights that many thought he would reach.

Over his first season and a half at Stoke, he would have loan spells in the Championship with Barnsley, Leeds United and Derby County.

From 2015 to 2020, he would then be Stoke’s first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League and the Championship after their relegation in 2018.

A move to Crystal Palace and a surprising loan move to Manchester United followed, with Butland not living up to his potential after spending the last few seasons on the bench in the top flight.

After his contract at Palace expired last summer, he joined his current club Rangers on a four-year deal.

The 30-year-old has made the number one spot his own at Ibrox, so far keeping 17 clean sheets in 29 league games.

Jack Butland's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 08/03/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 29 Goals conceded 16 Clean sheets 17 Save percentage 77.8% Goals prevented 4.34 Pass accuracy 79.1% Long ball accuracy 40.3%

When Wayne Rooney took over at Birmingham in October, it was reported that he wanted Butland to be his first signing. But sadly, a move back to the second city looks off the cards.

Butland has impressed so much in Scotland that there has been talk of Gareth Southgate potentially calling him up his squad for the Euros in the summer.

He would likely see a move away to the Championship as a step down. Especially as he said there was no temptation at all for him to move back to the Premier League in the January window when the opportunity arose.

So Birmingham fans may have to wait a little longer for a potential Butland reunion.