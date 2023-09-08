Birmingham City boss John Eustace has thanked Blues fans for their support since he took charge and reiterated his plans "to help build this football club to get it back to where it should be" amid links to the Rangers job.

Eustace has emerged as a reported candidate to replace Mick Beale at Ibrox should he get the sack but his claim that Birmingham "is a real special club to me" should help ease supporters' fears.

The 43-year-old coach's stock is high at the moment after his side's unbeaten start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign, which has them exceeding expectations and sitting fourth in the table.

Eustace has been named the manager of the month for August and appears to have turned heads outside the second tier as well.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that the Blues boss is emerging as an early candidate for the Rangers job with Beale now under pressure at the Glasgow club.

The Gers did not qualify for the Champions League and are already four points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership after suffering defeat in the first Old Firm derby of the season, which alongside their disjointed playing style has left fans calling for a change in the dugout and pressure building.

The report claims that the Scottish club want an up-and-coming coach, which is why Eustace's name has been passed to the board as they consider life after Beale.

The Guardian have reported that the former Watford player is not thought to be close to leaving St Andrew's but that DC United boss Wayne Rooney is seen as a leading contender to take charge of the Championship club should they lose their current manager to Rangers.

John Eustace's message to Birmingham City fans

John Eustace

Speaking on the Championship Check-In podcast, Eustace has reiterated his commitment to Birmingham and his lofty ambitions for his spell there.

The Blues boss was not asked about the links to Rangers but his message to supporters may well ease fears about a potential exit.

"Thanks ever so much for your support since I've been at the football club," he said. "The football club is a real special club to me and I want to help build this football club to get it back to where it should be.

"Everyone knows where that should be but it's going to take time. The support we've got at the club is absolutely outstanding and that's helped us throughout the last 12 months and it's going to get us through the next 12 months."

Will John Eustace leave Birmingham City for Rangers?

Eustace's message should ease fears about him leaving Birmingham to join Rangers.

While the job at Ibrox would be a hard one to turn down, the 43-year-old clearly feels a special connection with Blues and is excited by the project that he's building there.

He's been well backed by the owners and things are clearly moving in the right direction so he may well feel that St Andrew's is the right place for him at the moment.

What Eustace has shown in his management career so far is that he's willing to stay patient and wait for the right opportunity while Beale's struggles since making the move north of the border may well be a warning to him.