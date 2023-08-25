Highlights Jake Cooper has signed a new "long-term" deal with Millwall, ending speculation about his future. It's a coup for the club.

Jake Cooper has ended any speculation surrounding his future by signing a new ‘long-term’ deal with Millwall.

Rangers, Leeds and West Brom keen on Jake Cooper

The towering defender has been a hugely influential figure for Millwall over the years, which included starring as they pushed for the play-offs last season.

Therefore, with the centre-back having entered the final year of his contract at The Den, it was perhaps no surprise that there had been plenty of speculation surrounding Cooper, who was thought to be on the radar of Rangers, West Brom and Leeds United.

However, in a passionate, lengthy statement shared to the Lions’ supporters on social media, Cooper revealed he has committed his future to the Londoners.

“As many of you will know, this season is the last year of my current contract with Millwall. I am a very ambitious person and player and have been flattered by the interest in me by other so-called big clubs.

“I am very proud and happy to announce that I am committing my long-term future to Millwall, a club which is so special and has such a big place in my heart. Many say this is a tough club to play for, but I love it. I relish those days down The Den when the fans come alive.

“It has been a very difficult time for everyone connected with Millwall, but I respect the club, the fans, and the Berylson family immensely, and I am honoured to extend my stay.

“I am desperate to achieve more in football and as always, I will continue to do everything I can to help push us forward. I want to contribute to the collective effort to make John proud and fulfil his legacy. We are not the richest or most glamorous club, but when we are united there is something so special about being a Lion.”

Cooper ends transfer speculation

Of course, some say that contracts mean nothing in football nowadays, but the passionate message here shows just what this club means to the big defender, and he will have spent his best years with the Lions.

It’s a real coup for Millwall and Gary Rowett, as the reality is that Cooper could quite easily have moved on this summer, and he references the interest in him, which proves he did have a big decision to make.

He is someone who has proven himself at this level over the years, and he will continue to be an important player for Millwall whilst he remains under contract.

Millwall summer transfer plans

It had appeared to be a productive window so far for Millwall, but the early season form has been a big disappointment, with the side sitting 16th with three points from three games.

But, whilst there was huge frustration at the display against Norwich last time out, there will be an understanding that it’s still early in the campaign. Nevertheless, it’s clear Rowett needs to get more out of the group, as there is a lot of talent in the squad now.

Cooper’s decision to extend his stay could be the catalyst for an upturn in form, and he will be keen to sign off the week in which he agreed the new deal with a win against Stoke City on Saturday at home.