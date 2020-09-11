Rangers launch seven-figure bid for EFL star

Scottish giants Rangers have made a bid for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson as they look to bolster their challenge for the title north of the border, as per David Anderson on Twitter.

The Gers have started this season pretty well in Scotland and are looking to win the title back from Celtic and prevent the Hoops making it a record tenth title in a row this year.

They’re still looking at ways to add to their side, then, and have launched a seven-figure bid to try and bring in Johnson from Preston as we head towards the new campaign in England:

Rangers have offered around £2million for Preston’s Jamaican midfielder Daniel Johnson. #Rangers — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) September 11, 2020

Johnson is a midfielder with a good eye for goal and has showed that during his time at Deepdale, though injury did impact him last season as Preston challenged for the play-offs.

The Verdict

It’ll be interesting to see what Preston do here.

North End will feel as though they are play-off contenders again for the new season and will want to try and keep their squad together going into the new campaign.

Rangers are clearly keen on Johnson, though, and it remains to be seen if the pull of playing for the Ibrox club is enough to try and get the player up to Glasgow.

