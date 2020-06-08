Rangers launch bid to beat Championship side in race for attacker

Over the weekend, the Scottish Sun reported that Rangers are keen on getting in Rhian Brewster from Liverpool on loan, though Swansea City also want to keep him on for another season next year.

And, in a latest update on the potential transfer saga, Read Liverpool is claiming that the Reds have now received an official approach from Rangers over the possibility of taking the young forward to Glasgow, in a deal that would be a blow for Steve Cooper and his Swansea side.

Brewster has done well on loan at Swansea since arriving and there seems an appetite from Liverpool to see him leave on loan again for next year, given their array of attacking talent at the club right now.

Rangers are looking to steal ahead in the race, then, and have asked the Reds about a potential loan.

The Verdict

Steve Cooper will be hoping that Swansea can somehow try and get to keep Brewster on for next season, regardless of what division they are in, but Steven Gerrard and Rangers might be too tempting for the forward to turn down.

He’s obviously a very talented player and the Gers would be a big step in his progression with them playing in Europe and challenging for trophies as they go in search of a title to stop Celtic’s Scottish domination.